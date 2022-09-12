Emmy 2022: Check out the nominations

The Emmys will take place this Monday (12), at 9 pm, in Los Angeles. The transmission will take place on the TNT channel, on pay TVs. The Emmy ceremony awards television series, unlike the Oscars, which only awards films.

The productions that could compete for this year’s statuette had to premiere between June 2021 and May 2022.

HBO’s “Sucession” leads 25 nominations, just behind “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” with 20 each.

“Only Murders in the Building”, produced by Fox, has 17 nominations and one of the great hits of HBO “Euphoria”, which has Zendaya competing again for best actress in the category of drama series, had 16 nominations. On Netflix, “Round 6” became the first non-English-language production to compete in the drama category.

HBO had the most nominations, with 130 and Netflix with 129.

Check out the list of nominees:

drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Break”

“Round 6”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Rupture”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Rupture”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Round 6”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Rupture”

Christopher Walken, “Rupture”

Oh Yeong-su, “Round 6”

comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“hacks”

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Comedy series actress

Rachel Brosnahan, “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

comedy actor

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carriegan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Limited series, anthology or TV movie

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Toni Collette, “The Ladder”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “American Crime Story: Impeachment”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Actor in a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Colin Firth, “The Ladder”

Andrew Garfield, “In the Name of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Wedding”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Connie Britton – “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario – “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell – “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney – “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham – “Dopesick”

competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

variety talk show

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight””

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Comedy series directing

Hiro Murai – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Lucia Aniello – “Hacks”

Cherien Dabis – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jamie Babbit – “Only Murders in the Building”

MJ Delaney – “Ted Lasso”

Mary Lou Belli – “The Ms. Pat Show”

Comedy series script

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Duffy Boudreau – “Barry”

Alec Berg and Bill Hader – “Barry”

Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, and Lucia Aniello – “Hacks’

Steve Martin and John Hoffman – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jane Becker – “Ted Lasso”

Sarah Naftalis – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Stefani Robinson – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Directing in a drama series

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Ben Stiller – “Rupture”

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”

Mark Mylod – “Succession”

Cathy Yan – “Succession”

Lorene Scafaria – “Succession”

Karyn Kusama – “Yellowjackets”

Drama series script

Thomas Schnauz – “Beter Call Saul”

Chris Mundy – “Ozark”

Dan Erickson – “Rupture”

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”

Jesse Armstrong – “Succession”

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”

Directing in a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Danny Strong – “Dopesick”

John Wells – “Maid”

Hiro Murai – “Station Eleven”

Michael Showalter – “The Dropout”

Francesca Gregorini – “The Dropout”

Mike White – “The White Lotus”

Screenplay for a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Danny Strong – “Dopesick”

Sarah Burgess – “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Molly Smith Metzler – “Maid”

Patrick Somerville – “Station Eleven”

Mike White – “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Meriwether – “The Dropout”

series of sketches

“The Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

Variety special itinerary