Emmy 2022 is this Monday; see list of nominees, favorites and who deserves to win

‘Succession’ leads with 25 nominations, followed by ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The White Lotus’ with 20 each.

The 2022 Emmys take place this Monday (12), in Los Angeles, with a presentation by Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”). The event, where the main categories of the biggest awards on American television will be announced, will be broadcast from 21:00 (Brasília time) on the cable TV channel TNT.

“Only Murders in the Building” appears with 17 nominations and “Euphoria” had 16, including Zendaya, who is trying to win again as a drama series actress. “Round 6” became the first non-English language production nominated in the drama category.

HBO was the nomination champion, with 130, including HBO Max productions. In second place, Netflix had 129. Read the full list below.

The shows that could compete for this year’s Emmy had to premiere between June 2021 and May 2022. Some categories have already been announced at other parties. Chadwick Boseman, for example, won a posthumous award for his voice acting in “What if…?” on the 3rd.

Below is a list of the 2022 Emmy nominees and nominees and favorites in the main categories:

drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Break”

“Round 6”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Will win: “Succession”

Deserves to win: “Rupture”

Actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Rupture”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Will win: Lee Jung-jae

Deserves to win: Bob Odenkirk

Actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Will win: Zendaya

Deserves to win: Melanie Lynskey

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Rupture”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Will win: Rhea Seehorn

Deserves to win: Rhea Seehorn

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Round 6”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Rupture”

Christopher Walken, “Rupture”

Oh Yeong-su, “Round 6”

Will win: Matthew Macfadyen

Deserves to win: Matthew Macfadyen

comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“hacks”

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Will win: “Abbott Elementary”

Deserves to win: “Barry”

Comedy series actress

Rachel Brosnahan, “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Will win: Jean Smart

Deserves to win: Jean Smart

comedy actor

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Will win: Bill Hader

Deserves to win: Bill Hader

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Will win: Janelle James

Deserves to win: Janelle James

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carriegan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Will win: Brett Goldstein

Deserves to win: Henry Winkler

Limited series, anthology or TV movie

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Will win: “The White Lotus”

Deserves to win: “The White Lotus”

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Toni Collette, “The Ladder”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “American Crime Story: Impeachment”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Will win: Amanda Seyfried

Deserves to win: Margaret Qualley

Actor in a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Colin Firth, “The Ladder”

Andrew Garfield, “In the Name of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Wedding”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Will win: Michael Keaton

Deserves to win: Himesh Patel

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Connie Britton – “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario – “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell – “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney – “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham – “Dopesick”

Will win: Jennifer Coolidge

Deserves to win: Jennifer Coolidge

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy – “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter – “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen – “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard – “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg – “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn – “The White Lotus”

Will win: Murray Bartlett

Deserves to win: Murray Bartlett

competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

variety talk show

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight””

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Comedy series directing

Hiro Murai – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Lucia Aniello – “Hacks”

Cherien Dabis – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jamie Babbit – “Only Murders in the Building”

MJ Delaney – “Ted Lasso”

Mary Lou Belli – “The Ms. Pat Show”

Comedy series script

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Duffy Boudreau – “Barry”

Alec Berg and Bill Hader – “Barry”

Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, and Lucia Aniello – “Hacks’

Steve Martin and John Hoffman – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jane Becker – “Ted Lasso”

Sarah Naftalis – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Stefani Robinson – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Directing in a drama series

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Ben Stiller – “Rupture”

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”

Mark Mylod – “Succession”

Cathy Yan – “Succession”

Lorene Scafaria – “Succession”

Karyn Kusama – “Yellowjackets”

Drama series script

Thomas Schnauz – “Beter Call Saul”

Chris Mundy – “Ozark”

Dan Erickson – “Rupture”

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”

Jesse Armstrong – “Succession”

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”

Directing in a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Danny Strong – “Dopesick”

John Wells – “Maid”

Hiro Murai – “Station Eleven”

Michael Showalter – “The Dropout”

Francesca Gregorini – “The Dropout”

Mike White – “The White Lotus”

Screenplay for a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Danny Strong – “Dopesick”

Sarah Burgess – “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Molly Smith Metzler – “Maid”

Patrick Somerville – “Station Eleven”

Mike White – “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Meriwether – “The Dropout”

series of sketches

“The Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

Variety special itinerary

“Ali Wong: Don Wong”

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”

“Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy”