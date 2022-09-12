Emmy 2022: Selena Gomez and more are confirmed as presenters

Selena Gomez/Emmy/Reproduction

Making netizens even more excited for the new edition of the acclaimed award aimed at TV productions, the website confirms that Selena Gomez, Ariana DeBose and other names will present 2022 Emmys.

The 74th edition of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is about to happen, and after confirming that Kenan Thompson would be one of the names to lead the award this year, the deadline reported new names that will lead the stage of Emmy this year.

joining the Selena Gomez and Ariana DeBosethe awards stages in 2022 will still be commanded by Diego Lunaactor of Star Warsas well as artists such as Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarson, Mariska Hargitay, Jung Ho-yeon, Christopher Meloni, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler, Jean Smart, Natalie Zea and Kerry Washington.

What are the 2022 Emmy bets?

Among the various titles that stood out in the new edition of the important and prestigious award, fans can expect great emotions for the series and their respective casts of Succession, The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Breakin addition to more popular nominees such as Stranger Things and euphoria.

O Emmy 2022 will take place next Monday (12), starting at 9 pm (Brasilia time). In Brazil, the ceremony is broadcast on the channel TNT

