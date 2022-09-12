Emmys are awarded today: meet all the nominees – News

“Succession” is ahead with 25 nominations, including Best Drama Series and in various acting categories for actors Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith Cameron, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew McFayden.

The HBO family saga, which has won several awards with previous seasons, has its fourth season in production, followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus”, with 20 nominations each.

Squid Game (T1), Netflix” data-title=”Squid Game (T1), Netflix – Emmys are delivered today: meet all the nominees – SAPO Mag”>

Among the new entries are “Severance” (Apple TV+), “Yellowjackets” (Showtime), “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) or the South Korean “Squid Game”, the first ever non-English-language series to get a nomination in the Best Drama Series category (Netflix’s successful bid adds up to 14 nominations in total).

Another milestone in this edition was reached by Zendaya, who at age 25 becomes the youngest actress to get two nominations, for “Euphoria”, in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series. Sydney Sweeney, who is also part of the cast of the HBO series, has the particularity of having been named as a supporting actress in the teen drama and anthology series “The White Lotus”.

In the presentation of the nominees, the president of the Television Academy, Frank Scherma, revealed that for this edition of the Emmys there was a record number of submissions, reflecting the trend of increasing production of series for television and audiovisual, in particular for platforms of streaming, after a decrease during the first years of the pandemic.

This year’s edition only accepted applications from series that premiered episodes between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

List of nominees in the main categories:

Best Drama Series:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

SquidGame (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime/HBO Max)

Best Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary (ABC/Disney+)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Homicide at Home (Hulu/HBO Max)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX/Disney+)

Best Miniseries:

Dopesick (Hulu/Disney+)

The Dropout (Hulu/Disney+)

Making Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu/Disney+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult(The Great)

Steve Martin (Homicide at Home)

Martin Short (Homicide at Home)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart(Hacks)

Best Actor in a Miniseries, Movie or Anthology Series:

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Best Actress in a Miniseries, Television Film or Anthology Series:

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best variety talk show:

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy KimmelLive! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best competition program:

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)