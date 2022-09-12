End of iPhone charger impacted the environment?

O iPhone stopped coming with the charger in the box in 2020. According to applethe reason was to reduce the impact of the product on the environment, since the component is made of plastic and electronics that can pollute the planet in the long run. Last week, this was discussed again after the Ministry of Justice determined the suspension of the sale of the iPhone without a charger in the country, which raised questions about the environmental effectiveness behind the brand’s decision.

According to the folder, the company makes “tied sales, sale of incomplete product or stripped of essential functionality”. Apple says the power adapters, which are no longer part of a new iPhone package, represent the company’s biggest use of zinc and plastic. The company says the move has helped reduce more than 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions, which would be like taking 500,000 cars off the road a year.

It is difficult, however, to say that the decision makes Apple a greener company. On the one hand, the giant claims to have reduced the use of plastic in the packaging of its products by 75%. The company says it is carbon neutral in its corporate operations and aims to be carbon neutral in its products by 2030.

According to the company’s sustainability reports, the iPhone 11, which came with a charger, had a carbon footprint of 72 kg over the product’s life cycle. In the next edition, without a charger, the number dropped to 70. On the iPhone 13, the drop continued and reached 63 kg. The trend has now continued in the iPhone 14, whose report was released on Wednesday, 7, when the device was unveiled. The iPhone’s carbon footprint is now 61 kg.

Reinaldo Sakis, research manager at the consultancy IDC, says that strategies like the company’s are not common, although important. “For ESG and carbon emissions reduction in Brazil, manufacturers work more with reverse logistics, not letting a battery go to a dump. But induction charging and the cell phone without a headphone jack are trends we can’t help but look at,” he says.

On the other hand, Apple started selling more accessories, such as cell phone chargers. When it eliminated the component from its packaging, the company justified that many people already have a charger for old devices at home. In doing so, the company also went against the world trend of faster chargers, such as those offered by Motorola and Xiaomi.

According to data from the Global E-Waste Monitor, 53.6 million metric tons of e-waste were produced on the planet in 2019 – and that number is only expected to increase in this decade. In the year 2030, humanity will produce twice as much e-waste as it did in 2014, which indicates an acceleration in the use and disposal of electronics.

In the view of Arthur Igreja, a specialist in technology and innovation and author of the book “Convenência É o Nome do Negócios”, the end of the iPhone charger has a negative impact on the usability of the product, as in other categories marketed by the company.

“Many people must have even thought that removing the charger from the box would follow a corporate strategy of focusing on the environment, that is, producing less electronic waste. But the truth is that Apple is a master at selling additional gadgets. Taking out the charger since the iPhone 12 is not surprising since the company has been on this path for some time and they did the same with the computer. Today, anyone who buys a Mac cannot do anything with it without purchasing an adapter for HDMI and USB, for example,” says Igreja.

The expert also notes that, in the business world, not everything is as it seems. “The company claims since 2020 that this decision not to have chargers is based on environmental preservation and recycling. However, we know it goes beyond that. It involves reducing production cost, manufacturing fewer items and increasing margin. It’s more of a convenient branding argument,” he says.