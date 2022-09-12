European stocks rise, awaiting US CPI – Latest news – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

(Sergio Caldas, Estadão Content) — European stocks were up on Monday morning, as bank shares continued to advance in an environment of higher interest rates and amid expectations that US inflation data show a further slowdown in prices.

At around 7:05 am (GMT), the pan-European stock index Stoxx 600 was up 1% to 424.58 points. Only the banking sector index showed a gain of 2%, still favored by the interest rate hike of 75 basis points announced by the European Central Bank (ECB) last Thursday (08).

Earlier, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said he did not know how much higher rates would rise, but stressed that the number and size of further hikes would depend on future economic data from the euro zone. Guindos, who spoke at a Spanish newspaper event, also highlighted that the ECB’s monetary tightening will boost the profitability of the banking sector.

Investors in Europe and other parts of the world are also awaiting the latest US consumer inflation (CPI) figures, which will be released this Tuesday (13) and are decisive for the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) to decide. interest rates are raised by 75 points for the third time in a row, at a meeting on the 21st, or the pace of adjustment is moderated to 50 basis points. The August US CPI is expected to decelerate further, as it did in July.

Although the day is one of risk appetite, the European macroeconomic scenario remains challenging. In the United Kingdom, for example, industrial production fell by 0.3% monthly in July, defying expectations of a rise.

At 7:21 am (GMT), the London Stock Exchange rose 1.33%, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange advanced 1.61% and the Paris Stock Exchange rose 1.23%. Milan, Madrid and Lisbon had gains of 1.76%, 1.42% and 1.24%, respectively.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires

