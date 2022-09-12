Ex-Famous Couples Who Get Along After Breaking Up

From the Newsroom 09/12/2022 – 9:54 Share

It is common to see couples who do not end their relationship on the best terms, especially famous ones. However, others show on social media that they maintain a peaceful relationship.

Check out a selection of celebrities who get along well after their relationship ends.

Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza

Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza put an end to their marriage in 2019 and have always maintained a good relationship. This weekend, the ex-couple posed for a photo in the company of new girlfriends: Carol Peixinho and Eduarda Porto. The caption chosen was: “A lesson in love! And I believe in love! love us! And so be it forever!”.

Sheila Mello and Fernando Scherer

The two, who announced the end of their marriage in 2018, have already talked about their friendship and their relationship with their daughter, Brenda, 9 years old. During an interview, the dancer gave his ex-partner a medal for “best ex in the world”. “They both understand that they did something together out of love. And when the couple separates, even if there is a pain or a wound there in the separation, I have to leave that wound aside, she needs to leave her wound. She can’t be the center of the universe anymore, I can’t be the center of the universe anymore, and the center of the universe becomes Brenda.” Scherer.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Married from 2000 to 2005, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt would have overcome the differences after 16 years of divorce. They met again for a job in 2020 and, as Jennifer told on the Howard Stern show, there was no awkwardness: “It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are ‘mates’, we are friends. We talk, and there’s nothing strange about it, except for whoever was watching it who wanted it to exist or who assumed it did.”

The former couple reportedly began reconnecting in 2019, on Aniston’s 50th birthday. According to the Mirror newspaper, the actress would have even helped her ex, and now friend, to choose a new puppy.

Grazi Massafera and Cauã Reymond

The actors are Sofia’s parents and they also seem to get along very well after their split. The two have exchanged compliments several times, and cauã confirmed in an interview that they really have a good relationship. It does not stop there: thank you is friend of Mari Goldfarb, current of ex. The two have already published photos together and show that there is no kind of rivalry, quite the opposite. Grazi has already said that they have a lot of affection and trust with each other.

Roberto Justus and his ex-wives

Married five times, the presenter Roberto Justus seems to get along well with ex-wives. In 2020, on the 2nd birthday of his granddaughters Sienna and Chiara, he brought together his current wife, Ana Paula Siebert, and his ex-wives. Ticiane Pinheiro and Sacha Chryzman — Fabiana’s mother. Justus has already revealed in an interview that Sacha often goes to her house.

Also, Justus has already praised a few times Adriane Galisteuwith whom she stayed from 1998 to 1999. She even attended the wedding of Justus with Ana Paula, alongside her current husband, Alexandre Iodice.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Divorced for more than 20 years, the movie stars spent much of the Covid-19 quarantine together in the same house. In matching pajamas, they posed alongside the family. Bruce and demi are the parents of three women: Scout, Tallulah and Rume. Bruce is currently married to Emma Heming, with whom he has two daughters.

The actors seem to have maintained their friendship over the years, even going so far as to joke about their relationship in a comedy special. “We managed to change the heart of our relationship to something new that gave the girls a supportive and loving environment with both parents,” Demi said in her memoir.

Claudia Raia and Edson Celulari

Parents of Enzo Celulari and Sophia Raia, the actors were married for about 17 years, divorcing in 2010. They show a friendly relationship and are always in the company of their children.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

The actress and the lead singer of the band Coldplay are great friends, according to Gwyneth herself already revealed in interviews. “I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have kids, but our relationship is much better as it is: friends, parents and family,” she said. According to the actress, the two talk to each other almost every day. They are parents to Apple, 17, and Moses, 15. The former couple also shows maturity in their friendship with their new partners.

Gwyneth is married to director and screenwriter Brad Falchuk and Chris is dating actress Dakota Johnson. The relationship between them is so good that the two couples have even traveled together a few times, including on Gwyneth and Brad’s honeymoon.

Luana Piovani and Pedro Scooby

The troubled relationship between the surfer and the actress – who were married for eight years and have three children together – is a thing of the past. recently, Luana commented on the current situation between the two. “My children growing up healthy, my relationship with the Pedro getting better. My parents here… Jobs, opportunities, friends… So much gift, I said: I have to thank you for everything before I start working”, she said, when explaining why she planned to spend the last days of Vacation in Israel. The actress also praised Cintia Dicker publicly for the way she takes care of children and said she wants to arrange a barbecue with her current boyfriend, ex-husband and model.