Felipe Alves wall and Miranda worse in the field; see notes from São Paulo

With the focus on knockout competitions at the end of the season, São Paulo used an alternative team to face Corinthians this Sunday afternoon (11), in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship. And in a very balanced match, each team scored once and the final result did not favor either of them. After all, while Alvinegro left the G4, Tricolor could not open the distance from the relegation zone.

At Live from Sao Paulotransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Tricolor games, journalists Márcio Spimpolo and Gabriel Perecini analyzed the individual performance of athletes led by Rogério Ceni at Morumbi. (See notes below)

Felipe Alves

Gabriel Perecini: Due to the decisive aspect and timing of the game, he made at least three very good saves. He played a very good game, he was decisive – 8.0

Rafinha

Gabriel Perecini: Great assistance for Eder on the goal, and he did well in the scoring – 7.0

Miranda

Gabriel Perecini: Mistakes on goal. Made good covers, but missed a few shots – 4.5

ferraresi

Gabriel Perecini: He was insecure in the first half, when he left the ball, losing some in dangerous plays. But, he got better in the second – 5.5

Luizão

Gabriel Perecini: He did very well as a full-back, and then as a defender. He played a very good game – 7.0

Andrés Colorado

Gabriel Perecini: He missed a few passes, but I liked him [no jogo] – 6.5

Talles Costa

Gabriel Perecini: He was the best in São Paulo’s midfield. He gave more dynamics and combat in this region of the field, he appeared a lot for the game giving the option of passing – 7.0

Igor Gomes

Gabriel Perecini: I thought Igor Gomes was ‘okay’. He played his defensive role, participated in some shots in the attacking field, missed some balls – 6.0

galoppo

Gabriel Perecini: Same thing as Igor Gomes, but he had a little more difficulty getting back in the lineup and fighting. He appeared well for the game and has good infiltration in the area. – 6.0

Eder

Gabriel Perecini: In addition to the goal, when he suffers and takes the penalty, he fought a lot in front. He played a very interesting game, he can help São Paulo a lot until the end of the season – 7.0

busts

Gabriel Perecini: Very lacking in rhythm, as in the game against Cuiabá. Has difficulty following the moves, is very disjointed – 5.0

Rogerio Ceni

Gabriel Perecini: – no grade

Don’t miss out! The next edition of Live from Sao Paulo will be on Wednesday (14.09), right after the match against Flamengo, in a duel valid for the return of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. You can follow the live on the UOL Channel, in the app UOL Scoreon the São Paulo page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.