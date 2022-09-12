FIFA 23: Gerd Müller has highest overall Icon cards; see | fifa

– A truly productive striker, Gerd Müller had an amazing record in front of goal that more than earns him his ICON status. The German striker broke Bundesliga records for fun: most career goals, most hat-tricks, most artillery awards, and most goals in a season, just to name a few. He also did it on the international stage, scoring an incredible 68 goals in just 62 games for West Germany, including the Golden Boot after scoring 10 goals at the 1970 FIFA World Cup™ in Mexico. This was followed four years later by the winning goal in the final at his stadium in Munich that saw him become the all-time top scorer of the FIFA World Cup™, a title he held for 32 years before being overtaken by Ronaldo Nazário. in 2006. One of the all-time greats in the game, Müller’s legacy and legend lives on through his records that only a few players have come close to touching.