FIFA 23: teams with the most players in the top 23 overall | fifa

Mbappé appears on the FIFA 23 global cover – Photo: Disclosure
Neymar at FIFA 22 — Photo: Reproduction
The team with the most players of the FIFA 23 top 23 is Paris Saint-German. Mbappé, Messi, Neymar and Marquinhos make up the list of the best cards in the game, and give great status to the French team in FIFA 23.
- Mbappe – 91 rating
- Messi – 91 rating
- Neymar – 89 rating
- marquinhos – 88 rating
Real Madrid – 3 players
Benzema, Kroos, Real Madrid v Celta — Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Perez
The reigning Champions League champion has three of the best players in FIFA 23. Benzema, with a 91 rating, is considered the best in the game by EA Sports, while Toni Kroos, with an 88 rating, is one of the best midfielders . Thibaut Courtois, with 90 rating, appears as the best goalkeeper.
- Karim Benzema – 91 rating
- Thibaut Courtois – 90 rating
- Toni Kroos – 88 rating
Haaland De Bruyne Sevilla vs Manchester City — Photo: Raúl Caro/EFE
Manchester City is one of the teams with three of the best players in FIFA 23. Haaland and De Bruyne appear as some of the best options for attack in the game, while the Brazilian Ederson was placed as the third best goalkeeper in overall of the game.
- Kevin De Bruyne – 91 rating
- Ederson – 89 rating
- Erling Haaland – 88 rating
Bayern Munich – 3 players
Neuer in FIFA 22 — Photo: Photo: Reproduction
Bayern Munich is another team that has placed three players among the best in FIFA 23. Newcomer Mané and midfielder Kimmich are great options in the game, while goalkeeper Manuel Neuer appears as the second best in the position.
- Manuel Neuer – 90 rating
- Sadio Mané – 89 rating
- Joshua Kimmich – 89 rating
Alisson, Liverpool goalkeeper, makes a save in FIFA 22 – Photo: Reproduction
Liverpool closes the team hall with three of the best players in FIFA 23. Salah and Van Dijk have been one of the best in the franchise for a long time, and this edition is no different, with 90 rating each. Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson completes the list, with an 89 rating.
- Mohamed Salah – 90 rating
- Virgil Van Dijk – 90 rating
- Alisson – 89 rating
Cristiano Ronaldo at FIFA 22 — Photo: Reproduction/ge
Manchester United managed to place two players among the best in FIFA 23. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the club, with a card with 90 overall. The Brazilian Casemiro, recently arrived in the English team, is the other representative.
- Cristiano Ronaldo – 90 rating
- casemiro – 89 rating
Tottenham Hotspur – 2 players
Son celebrates a goal in FIFA 22 – Photo: Disclosure
Tottenham Hotspur opens the team hall with two players among the best in FIFA 23. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, both with an 89 rating, represent the London team on the list.
- Harry Kane – 89 rating
- Son Heung-min – 89 rating
Lewandowski makes the “3” after scoring a hat-trick in Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen — Photo: REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Lewandowski is Barcelona’s sole representative in the FIFA 23 best players list, and he also holds one of the best cards in the game. With a rating of 91, the Polish is one of the best attacking options for the Spanish league.
- Robert Lewandowski – 91 rating
Kante at FIFA 22 — Photo: Reproduction
Chelsea are one of two teams that have only one lone player on the FIFA 23 bests list. With an 89 rating, Kanté represents the Champions League champions 20/21 as one of the best midfielders in the game.
- N’Golo Kante – 89 rating
Atletico Madrid – 1 player
Oblak in FIFA 22 — Photo: Photo: Reproduction
Constantly among the best goalkeepers in FIFA editions, Oblak is the representative of Atlético de Madrid in the new edition of EA’s football game. With an 89 rating, the Slovenian is still one of the best options in the Spanish league in the game.