Film “City of God” turns 20

This Tuesday, August 30th, “City of God”, the second most watched foreign language film in the world, turns 20 years old. Awarded at Brazilian and international festivals, the feature by Fernando Meirelles, co-directed by Kátia Lund, was nominated in Oscar and Golden Globe categories, and revealed talents such as Douglas Silva, Roberta Rodrigues, Alexandre Rodrigues, Leandro Firmino, Alice Braga and Darlan Cunha.

Watching the film allows a rescue of the classic that marked cinema for showing the growth of drug trafficking and violence in the communities of Rio de Janeiro, co-opting young people and children. In the scenes, the dramas of Zé Pequeno, Buscapé, Mané Galinha, Bené and many other characters that took the country’s reality to the world and that, even after two decades, remains current.





Based on the story of Buscapé (Alexandre Rodrigues), the production shows the violence in the Cidade de Deus community, which, for years, was classified as one of the most dangerous regions of Rio de Janeiro. Young poor, black and very sensitive, he faces the daily problems of the place where he lives and finds a promising future in his passion for photography. It is through his eyes behind the camera that Buscapé records the daily life of the place, when the traffic begins to dominate. The cast also includes Matheus Nachtergaele, Jonathan Haagensen, Babu Santana, Seu Jorge and Thiago Martins. The television channel Telecine Cult makes a special screening at 19:40 to celebrate the date.