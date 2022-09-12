find out how to follow the award







All about the 2022 Emmy Awards Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

One of the biggest television events is approaching! The Emmy Awards, which celebrate the best in television, will take place in Los Angeles, United States, and we’ve gathered all the information for you to know how to follow the awards.

Incidentally, the host will be the actor and comedian of Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson. “Being a part of this incredible night where we honor the best in the television community is ridiculously exciting. And doing it on NBC, the network that has been my family for a long time, makes it even more special,” said the artist.

Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events at NBC Universal Television and Streaming, also spoke about the actor’s choice to be this year’s emcee.

“Kenan is considered one of the funniest, most engaging and successful performers of the past two decades, and his experience on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he will bring the emotion and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show like this stature it deserves,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events for NBC Universal Television and Streaming.

When does the Emmy take place and where will it be broadcast?

The 2022 Emmys take place next Monday, September 12, starting at 8pm ET (1am GMT). Meanwhile, the ceremony, which lasts an average of three hours, will again take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. To follow the event, US viewers can watch them live on NBC or watch the broadcast on Peacock.

Award nominees

BEST TALK SHOW VARIETY PROGRAM

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

BEST COMPETITION REALITY SHOW

The Amazing Race

Lizzo Looks for Big Women

nailed it

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart(Hacks)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult(The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

curve

Your Enthusiasm

hacks

Wonderful Mrs. Maise

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Toni Collette (The Ladder)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)Amanda Seydried (The Dropout)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Colin Firth (The Ladder)Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Wedding)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Rupture)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Break

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

Adele wins 2022 Emmy category

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the singer Adele won her first Emmy Award of her career with the special show One Night Only, on CBS, compiled that brings together an unforgettable show of the artist in an interview conducted by Oprah Winfrey.

By winning the award, she joined the select list of artists who accumulate Emmy, Grammy and Oscar trophies in their careers, and became an EGO – a combination of the awards’ initials.

On social media, Adele posted photos with the statuette and thanked her. “Damn I’m satisfied as a punch! Thanks @mrbenwinston for leaving this for me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO. Thank you so much @televisionacad, I’m so honored to receive this. Big hugs to all involved. @ griffithobservatory thanks for letting me sing on your mountain and big love to all the other x nominees,” she wrote.