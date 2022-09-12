Flamengo fans take the foot of the star of Dorival Jr’s team: “It still hasn’t packed”

Admin 11 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

Brazilian football

Flamengo continues in the hunt for Palmeiras

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

Sao Paulo v Flamengo - Brazilian 2022
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images South AmericaSao Paulo v Flamengo – Brazilian 2022
Wagner Oliveira

Going through a great phase of the season, not everything is a party for Flamengo, which is in the Libertadores final and is taking great strides to play in the grand final of the Copa do Brasil: they beat São Paulo, in Morumbi, 3-1.

However, some players are targets of criticism by the red-black fans on social networks. It’s the attacker Everton Chivesex-Benfica, hired at the golden weight with titleholder status, but who, so far, has not been playing as expected by the fans of the giant from Rio de Janeiro.

On social media, some fans charge Everton Cebolinha football. The player was selected against Goias, but neither did he during the time he was on the field. In the second half, he ended up being substituted, giving way to Matheus França, who was the net.

Everton Cebolinha arrived at Flamengo this season, along with Benfica. To have the player, Flamengo paid more than R$ 70 million from the Portuguese club. Since then, the striker has scored just one goal with the Rio de Janeiro colors.

Flamengo fans take Everton Cebolinha’s foot

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Diego Costa is announced as a Premier League club reinforcement

Striker Diego Costa was announced as a new reinforcement for the Wolverhampton in this Monday. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved