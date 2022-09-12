Flamengo performances: Everton Cebolinha and Marinho do poorly in a draw | Flamengo

As much as they didn’t have a reference to talk to, both were very bad. Cebolinha abused making bad decisions, while Marinho missed 12 passes and missed a good chance in the first half. Grade: 4.0

Very well defensively both in the air and in ball time. He shortened the space of rivals who attacked his side and still threw good shots.

Grade: 7.0

Best moments: Goiás 1 x 1 Flamengo for the 26th round of the Brasileirão

At the same level as his companion, he was instrumental in Flamengo’s goal. He won at the top, and Matheus França took advantage. Also, he did well in the fight against Pedro Raul. Grade: 7.0

On the left, he already showed willingness from the first touch of the ball. He looked for the game all the time and participated a lot in the short period he was on the field. Note: 6.5

Discreet. He couldn’t give an option inside and built little in the middle. Grade: 5.0

saints [GOL]: 6.0

Matheuzinho [LAD]: 6.0

David Luiz [ZAG]: 7.0

Leo Pereira [ZAG]: 7.0

Ayrton Lucas [LAE]: 6.0

Thiago Maia [VOL]: 6.5

Vidal [VOL]: 6.0

Everton Ribeiro [MEI]: 5.5

Victor Hugo [MEI]: 5.0

Marine [ATA]: 4.0

Scallion [ATA]: 4.0

wheeled [ATA]: 5.5

arrascaeta [MEI]: 6.0

Mateusão [ATA]: no grade

Matheus França [MEI]: 6.5

João Gomes [VOL]: no grade

GOIAS X FLAMENGO — Photo: Fred Gomes

— Photo: Reproduction

