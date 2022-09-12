Flamengo star raises concern and could be embezzled in the final phase of the season

The player felt a problem with his pubis and, despite continuing to play, he undergoes intensive treatment at the club.

Flamengo fears losing Arrascaeta due to physical problems at the end of the season (Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)
O Flamengo is at the end of Liberators cupin the semifinals of Brazil’s Cup (won the first match, against Sao Pauloaway from home, by 3 to 1) and, despite the distance of nine points for the palm treescontinue looking for the title of the Brazilian championship.

Even using a team in the cups and another in the BrazilianO Flamengo is still at risk for various reasons of losing one of its stars in the final phase of the season and close to several decisive clashes.

A name that worries is that of the Uruguayan arrascaeta. Considered the conductor of the “main” team, the midfielder left the match back against Velez Sarsfield complaining of pubic pain. Since then he has been in intensive care.

According to the newspaper “O Globo”, Arrascaeta is not in the best condition and, therefore, does a special reconditioning job, with the right to a swimming pool at home and massage. A physical therapist was assigned to take care of the Uruguayan exclusively.

“O arrascaeta would play the 4th consecutive match, if the game started (against the Goiás). We are trying to prevent a situation from getting worse. It’s not supposed to happen, like what has happened in most games we’ve been following, always someone leaving with a hook.”, said the coach Dorival Junior.

