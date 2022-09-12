For everything! Actors from “High School Musical”, the movie, will appear in the series

This one is for the homesick “Breaking Free”! Disney has revealed the plot of the 4th season of the series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and implied that actors from the 2000s telefilm franchise will appear on the show. O POPline explain to you!

Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett and Dara Renee, all actors from the Disney+ musical series, attended the Disney D23 Expo event over the weekend. They said that the 4th season of the series will pay homage to the telefilm “High School Musical 3: Graduation” (2008). This will be the musical montage that the characters will do. Until then, okay.

Read more:

The thing is, when the characters return from their vacation camp (from Season 3!) to East High School, they’ll find that the location is busy with filming for “High School Musical: The Reunion”. Yes, “the reunion” – from you know who! The long-awaited film will take place fictitiously, within the plot of the series. The new characters will work as extras in the feature film.

Did Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron give any clues?

Obviously, such a plot requires the participation of actors from the 2000s franchise. Names like Lucas Gabriel (Ryan) and Corbin Bleu (Chad) have previously appeared on the Disney+ series. But the public wants to see Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriela), Zac Efron (Troy) and Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay) mainly. It is worth noting that Vanessa and Zac been at the school where “High School Musical” is filmed in recent months.