Formula classifies conductivity of metals

09/12/2022

The new formula represents a dramatic simplification in describing the electrical conductivity of metals – or, put another way, their resistivity.

[Imagem: Beatriz Noheda/University of Groningen]

Do you think science understands everything about the way metals conduct electricity?

Qikai Guo and his colleagues at the University of Gronigen in the Netherlands have just demonstrated that it is not.

According to them, our theoretical understanding of the way in which metals conduct electricity is incomplete: Current taxonomy appears to be too confusing and contains too many exceptions to be convincing.

They came to this conclusion after analyzing 30 metals in detail and demonstrating that a simple formula can provide a classification of metals for electrical conductivity much more systematically than current theories.

metal classes

Metals conduct electricity, but not all in the same way. Scientists differentiate between various classes of metals with names such as “correlated,” “normal,” “strange,” or “bad,” by classifying, for example, the way in which their resistivity—the resistance to passing electricity—responds to changes in temperature.

“The theory states that the resistivity response is dictated by the scattering of electrons and that there are different scattering mechanisms at different temperatures,” detailed Professor Beatriz Noheda, coordinator of the research.

For example, at very low temperatures, there is a quadratic increase in resistivity, explained as the result of electron-electron scattering. However, some materials (the “foreign” metals) exhibit strict linear behavior that is not yet understood.

There are proposals to explain this linear increase by electron-fnon scattering, which would occur at higher temperatures, but scattering cannot increase indefinitely, which means that saturation must occur at a certain temperature. “Still, some metals do not show saturation within the measurable temperature range and have been called ‘bad’ metals,” says Noheda.

That is, the team found that there is no clear demarcation between the classes of metals. “So we decided to take a look at a large sample of metals,” Guo said.

Simple formula for the resistivity of metals

It was enough to look at the experimental data, computing the resistivity against the increase in temperature, for the surprise to arise.

“We were able to fit all data sets with the same type of formula. We found that using just one linear and quadratic term is enough to produce a very good fit for all metals,” explained Noheda.

The simple formula is a Taylor expansion, in which the resistivity r is described as r = r0 + A1T + A2T2 + A3T3…, where T is the temperature, while r0 and the various values ​​of A are different constants. That is, the behavior of different types of metals is determined by the relative importance of A1 and A2 and by the magnitude of r0.

“Our formula is a purely mathematical description, without physical assumptions, and depends on only two parameters,” said the researcher. This means that the linear and quadratic regimes do not describe different mechanisms – such as electron-fnon and electron-electron scattering – but only represent linear (by incoherent dissipation, where the electron wave phase is altered by scattering) and non-linear contributions. coherent (where the phase does not change) to dispersion.

Thus, a single simple formula can describe resistivity for all metals – be they normal, correlated, bad, strange or whatever, all in a simple way even for non-experts.

And this description also brings another reward: It shows that the term of linear dissipation at low temperatures (called Planckian dissipation) appears in all metals. This universality is something that other researchers have already suggested, but this formula clearly shows that this is indeed the case.

