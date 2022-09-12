Friends fans “freak out” with David Schwimmer’s post with an answer to Jennifer Aniston

Per

The South Newsroom | September 11, 2022

Friends star shared the click on Instagram and received a shower of excited comments. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

David Schwimmer surprised fans by making a new post on Instagram. In it, the actor, famous for playing Ross in “Friends”, appears soapy, in the shower. But what caught the attention of the followers was the artist’s interaction with Jennifer Aniston, his co-star in the series.

In the post, Schwimmer tagged the actress and the photo was actually a response to Jennifer’s most recent click, in which she appears in the bath, under the shower, and saying, “Something’s coming. 9.8.22 (September 8 in the Brazilian calendar)” – in reference to the launch of shampoo and conditioner for her hair care brand, Lolavie, last Thursday (8).

In the caption, he joked: “a towel, I hope?”. Within minutes, Schwimmer’s followers sent a flurry of praise and fun messages.

“His recreating Jen’s post is the cutest thing ever,” said one fan. “This is definitely the best response to Jennifer’s post,” said another. “I love when you guys play and interact. I live for it,” wrote a third.

The actress also made a point of commenting below her colleague’s post: “Schwim? Trying to steal my moment?”

This isn’t the first time fans of the classic ’90s series have been in an uproar about the actors. Last year, rumors of a possible real-life romance between the two had their admirers “freaked out”. In May 2021, at a meeting of the cast, the actors admitted that in the first seasons of Friends they were mutually in love, but clarified that they preferred to maintain professionalism, leaving the romance restricted to the characters Ross and Rachel.

