Friends – In which episode does Brad Pitt appear?

In Friends, the episode in which Brad Pitt appears is one of the funniest of the series.

But when does it happen? In today’s post, we answer that question.

In which episode does Brad Pitt appear on Friends?

Brad Pitt at the time of the recording of Friends was the husband of Jennifer Aniston, interpreter of Rachel.

Because of that, his appearance on the series was something that fans loved to see, plus, of course, he was an extremely famous actor at the time.

In the series, he plays a former schoolmate of Ross’s. At the time, they had a club to “hate” Rachel and make up rumors about her.

But in which episode does this cameo take place?

The episode in which Brad Pitt appears in Friends takes place in Season 8, Episode 9, titled “The One with the Rumor”.

What did you think of this episode? Certainly one of the highest points of the entire series and much awaited by fans, isn’t it?

Also check

Friends is an American sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and presented by the NBC television network between September 22, 1994 and May 6, 2004, with a total of 236 episodes.

The series revolved around a group of friends who lived in the neighborhood of Greenwich Village on the island of Manhattan in New York City. The series was produced by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

You can currently watch Friends on HBO Max.

In today’s post, we answer which episode Brad Pitt appears in Friends.