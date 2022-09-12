From WandaVision to She-Hulk: Ranking of Marvel Series on Disney+

Marvel Series on Disney+

In 2021, Marvel Studios took its successful approach to the shared universe from cinema to TV, with different original productions for Disney+. Between mistakes and successes at different levels, the Marvel series became great highlights.

With She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes currently running on Disney streaming, we’ve put together a ranking of all the Marvel Studios original series on Disney+, from worst to best.

8. Moon Knight

The gigantic wasted potential. One of the most interesting and complex characters in Marvel comics is reduced to a show of jokes, bad visuals and bad direction, failing to explore the vast mythology of Oscar Isaac’s hero – which also delivers a performance that’s hard to swallow. However, Moon Knight has a good soundtrack.

7. She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes

Tatiana Maslany is a great star, a real explosion of charisma. It’s one of the few elements capable of saving the first 4 episodes of She-Hulk, which even tries to have fun with the fourth-wall breaking dynamics and the metalinguistic humor, but it’s so sloppy, so poorly made and silly that the interest soon disappears. . That’s talking, of course, about the disastrous CGI to create the green protagonist.

6. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Bringing two of the MCU’s two most uninteresting characters into focus, it’s no wonder The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is an absolute bore. The miniseries brought good ideas, especially in the political question left in the post-blip world and the creation of a “new” Captain America patented by the government, but it is more a series that suffers from average execution, a completely generic and not very stimulating direction. At the very least, the series ends on a positive note thanks to Sam Wilson’s transformation into the new Captain America.

5. Hawkeye

A clear case of a series that absolutely should have been a movie. With a delicious Christmas atmosphere, Hawkeye could have been an exciting and fun feature, but it ends up hampered by the stretched narrative and an infinite number of unnecessary subplots. But when it is focused on the dynamics of Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop (in addition to the scene stealer, Florence Pugh), the miniseries is punctually fun and with good surprises throughout the narrative.

4. What If…?

A collection of hits and misses. The animated anthology series features episodes of dubious quality and average animation techniques, but when What If…? really gets it right, represents some of the biggest peaks in the MCU itself. For episodes about the dark Doctor Strange and the conquering Ultron of the multiverse alone, the series is already worth the top spot on the list. If it were just these episodes, it would probably be leading the rankings.

3. Ms. Marvel

The biggest promise a Marvel television production had in its initial episodes. With style, exquisite direction and a radiant protagonist in the form of the charismatic Iman Velani, Ms. Marvel is absolutely incredible when it focuses on Kamala Khan’s teenage and cultural dilemmas, something that lasts roughly half the series. Unfortunately, the more Ms. Marvel was preoccupied with being “grandiose” and tying its events with fanciful mythology, the effect was reduced. However, the strong start counts for a lot.

2. WandaVision

The first bet is still one of the best investments. As much as WandaVision’s ending strays too close to the generic MCU doldrums, the first few episodes of Matt Shakman’s miniseries are downright wonderful. The game of replicating the style and format of sitcoms from across American TV history works brilliantly, and Elisabeth Olsen’s central performance as the Scarlet Witch, and all her transformations, guarantee one of the richest performances in the entire MCU.

1. Loki

Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief Loki is one of the biggest hits the MCU has ever made. And in its unexpected and surprising series, Marvel is very efficient in exploring unexpected fields, presenting a visual and sound construction unlike anything we’ve seen in the studio’s TV productions, and also populating it with fun characters; highlighting Sylvie by the charismatic Sophia Di Martino. It’s no wonder that Loki is the only live-action Marvel series that has secured a 2nd season on Disney+.

