Galaxy S23 line has alleged leaked screen sizes and dimensions

Samsung is expected to announce the new flagships of the Galaxy S23 series in the first quarter of 2023. While the South Korean brand does not confirm official details, a recent leak shared by insider Ice Universe (@UniverseIce on Twitter) points out the possible size and resolution of the screens. of the trio of premium devices.

According to the information, the Galaxy S23 should debut with a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels (Full HD+). Reinforcing the rumors, the device appears to repeat the same design as the current Galaxy S22.

The leak also indicates the alleged dimensions of the device: 146.3 mm wide by 70.9 mm high and 7.6 mm thick. Apparently, the phone will be slightly larger than its predecessor, which is 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm.

Successors of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus duo should repeat the same look (Image: Disclosure / Samsung)

The Galaxy S23 Plus should also repeat the patterns of the Galaxy S22 Plus. Like the previous generation, the new flagship should debut with a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels (Full HD+).

Regarding the dimensions, the smartphone can be 157.8 mm high by 76.2 mm wide and 7.6 mm thick. Keeping the same thickness, the device appears to be just a few millimeters more than the model launched in 2022, which is 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm.

Finally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra should also have minimal changes compared to its predecessor. The “super high-end” phone can adopt a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,088 pixels (Quad HD+), similar to the current Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The leak suggests that Samsung’s next flagship will be 163.4mm tall by 78.1mm wide and 8.9mm thick. Previously it was revealed that the model may have fewer curves and the display almost flat, which should increase the size by about 2 micrometers compared to the predecessor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has dimensions of 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm.

Galaxy S23 Ultra can inherit the same look as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but with less curves (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

What to expect from the Galaxy S23 series?

The Galaxy S23 flagship trio is expected to hit all markets with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 premium chipset. On the outside, as the leak suggests, the new phones will have few design changes.

However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra should be the device that will introduce the most new features. For example, Samsung’s flagship may have a 200 MP main sensor camera with new Hexa²Pixel technology.

With no change in thickness, all Galaxy S23 handsets must repeat the batteries from the previous generation. In addition, the phones can adopt the new UFS 4.0 memory chip developed by the brand itself and have greater speed and storage capacity.

Source: Slash Leaks