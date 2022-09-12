Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: still the best smartwatch for Android users | review

more resistant body

Sensors are more accurate

Battery really lasts longer

Wear OS has matured well Only one size (45mm)

New sensor has no use (yet)

Always-on screen too dark

publicity

Samsung is one of the few companies that still bet its chips on smartwatches with robust and complete operating systems, practically rivaling the Apple Watch alone. The latest model in this line of devices is the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and it is the first “Pro” of these models.

This model here is basically what you expect from the traditional Galaxy Watch 5, but with a more resistant body and more options when it comes to following a physical exercise, whatever it may be. The case is titanium, the battery is the largest of all Samsung watches, and you only have one size to choose from if you want the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Read too

I’ve spent the last few days wearing the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on my wrist to tell you if it’s worth it, if advances in a new category of Samsung watches make it worth the extra cost. All this in the next paragraphs.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review in video

design and screen

On the outside, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has everything you’d expect from a Samsung watch and that includes a round case, thick edges, and a well-aligned bracelet with the entire set. All this takes advantage of materials to ensure the product’s survival even in dangerous situations, such as titanium to hold drops and glass with a sapphire part to scratch less and try not to break so easily.

The body also comes with IP68 certification, which is enough to put the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to measure exercise even in swimming, or in diving up to 50 meters deep – but don’t go that far, as the 5 ATM guarantee here promises water pressure while swimming and not exactly diving that deep.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

One detail caught my attention and it is an absence. Since the first Galaxy Watch from 2018, Samsung watches use a crown on top of the case and it is movable, allowing control of interface features mechanically and I honestly think this detail is one of the coolest of the device. It doesn’t exist in the new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and I miss it, but I understand why: the new model is geared towards more sports and in less friendly places, so removing moving parts makes the whole set sturdier.

If you, like me, don’t like the idea of ​​losing the outer crown, know that moving your finger around the screen gives you the same kind of control. As it’s now inside the touchscreen display, that means when it’s wet you’ll have a hard time controlling everything.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

The bracelet, at least in the test unit, is of the sports model and I really liked the way it guarantees that it is firm. It’s a mixture of metal ones that lock in a specific position when removing buds from the sides, but here it’s just a matter of pushing or pulling and adjusting correctly. After this first adjustment, it opens and closes with ease.

The whole set is extremely comfortable and this is more than expected for a rubber strap. The material of this model should also be a relief for those who have problems with metal or leather, but it doesn’t look as good in a less sporty outfit.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

The body is only a box size at 45 millimeters and it looks good on my wrist but will look huge on thinner wrists. What bothered me was the thickness of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which comes precisely because of the bigger battery – so that’s ok, it’s for a good reason.

The front is round and does not show non-content parts. It has a 1.4-inch AMOLED panel and is clearly visible even in direct sunlight. I felt that the always-on mode, which leaves the screen on all the time, has little brightness in well lit places and this happens even with it set to automatic. In these situations I’ve found myself lifting my wrist more often (which is when the screen is fully turned on), just to better understand the time.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

The colors are well reproduced and the resolution is good enough not to leave any part of the interface with squares of the pixels.

Behind Samsung left the sensors with a bigger belly and this helps both in charging the battery, as to leave the whole set closer to the skin and so the readings are more accurate. About the charger, I think it has a weak magnet. It’s not difficult to bump into the cable and accidentally take the induction connection out.

hardware and software

Inside we have a déjà vu of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. I say this for reasons: the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, like the Watch 5 without the Pro suffix, uses the same Exynos W920 chip that exists in the last generation. That’s not a bad thing, as the performance is good for a watch, but it didn’t take me long to find a stutter here and there.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

I felt this most common choking when I received any notification and lifted my wrist to read it. Usually I had already finished the move and the screen was still not lit up and displaying the text.

It comes with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal space that is divided into apps and also music that you can sync to listen without your smartphone nearby, or photos to show your friends.

Running on hardware, Samsung continues with Google’s Wear OS, with a proprietary interface that makes it look very similar to all other models with the Tizen operating system. Choosing the new model is nice, as it allows you to install everything that has already been developed for Android for watches, while delivering exclusive improvements and adjustments from the Korean brand itself.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

Everything you can already monitor or track on the Galaxy Watch 4 continues here and the total number of workouts exceeds 90. This includes cycling, swimming, indoor exercise, walking, running and trail running, which Samsung called “ march” around here and I didn’t understand why.

Speaking of this particular exercise, it and cycling enable a unique feature of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which is called Tracking. The idea is that you follow the path mapped by the watch’s GPS and, when you want to go back, you can follow the route made on the map and this goes even for times when there is no data loaded.

The return has point-to-point navigation and it can even happen with voice, if you have headphones paired with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Image: Mario Kurth/Olhar Digital)

If you decide to walk or do an exercise and forget to tap the screen to let the watch follow, know that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can do it on its own after 10 minutes of activity. The list for auto-detect isn’t that long, but it works with walking, swimming, and the elliptical – in addition to tracking sleep, I understand for myself that you’ve slept.

During activity, or even outside of it, it is possible to monitor heart rate, blood pressure, body composition, perform an electrocardiogram and even measure body temperature… at some point. This last data has a dedicated sensor and it is new, but at the moment Samsung doesn’t use it for anything, not even for its own app.

I talked to Samsung and the official answer is that a development kit is now available for developers to build apps to use the temperature sensor. It’s up to them, not the company. The answer is weird for a new feature that has no use yet, but hey, it’s the official answer. So it’s.

Oh sure, all activity data can be tracked on the watch screen or in the Samsung Health app.

Drums

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

All of this consumes energy and if there’s one thing the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has plenty of, it’s battery. It has 590 mAh of capacity and the promise of up to 80 hours away from the outlet, the longest in all of Samsung’s history with the Galaxy Watch. This is a very encouraging number for a type of watch that usually uses its charger every night, or at most every other day.

I tested the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with and without the screen on all the time. The difference between the two scenarios was huge. With the feature off, receiving notifications all day, tracking my sleep and my snoring, with some walking with the GPS activated, I managed to get through the second day easily, but not to close it and go to the third.

With always-on on I was able to start the second night without enough energy to keep up with sleep until the next day. At this point the charger is good enough for being fast. Half an hour with it and the battery gains almost 45% charge. Having full energy once again means about two hours of rest.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: is it worth it?

Samsung has already been the best company for those who want a smartwatch and don’t have an iPhone to consider the Apple Watch. The situation remains exactly that in 2022 with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which offers everything expected for a Wear OS, only more battery to last longer and even tries to challenge the reign of the sport with models from Garmin, for example.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

The titanium body and the longer-lasting screen are points that draw the user’s attention, as does the larger battery. Certainly the extra charge of electrons helps in the ability to return from a trail, even without a loaded map is very, very good. AND IT’S SAMSUNG TRAIL, not march.

The temperature sensor is there, it has no use and Samsung doesn’t even know when it will be, but it will one day – just not now. The potential for this sensor is huge, whether it’s getting more sleep data, alerting the user when they’re starting to get a fever or whatever, it’s so many things.

Ultimately, the answer is yes. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is worth it, but I wish I had the size option. Many people with small wrists will get the feeling of Faustão’s watch on their wrists.