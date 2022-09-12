Genilson says it’s possible to classify and explains discussion with Mikael: “I want to win” | paysandu

Paysandu beat Figueirense 1-0 and is still alive in the fight for access. The match had a decisive character, it was to win or be eliminated. This environment made the atmosphere tense, but not just with the opponents. Genilson and Mikael had a disagreement after an attack by Figueira and were punished with a yellow card. In an interview after the game, the defender explained the reason for the disagreement.

– Willpower to win. We were hot headed, we wanted to win and get it right. It happens, it’s part of the game. Every team has it. That’s the winning spirit.

The bicolor captain highly valued the victory of the Boogeyman and said that this match reflects what the Paysandu team is.

– That’s our identity. This is our team, our team, inside and outside the house. This is Paysandu. Since the beginning of the season, you have to work hard to beat us. We missed that in the last few games, but we’re back.

The crowd came along. I want to congratulate the fans. Now we’ve taken the first step. You can get there (Series B). We never stopped believing, now even more so. — Genilson, defender of Paysandu

The Boogeyman scored the first three points of the C Series 2022 quadrangular. The team from Pará is still in the last place, but is still alive with the victory against Hurricane. In the next round, Paysandu faces ABC on Saturday, September 17, at 17:00 (Brasília time), at Frasqueirão.