Germany plans to buy anti-ballistic missile system from Israel

Germany has taken a “preliminary decision” to buy the anti-ballistic missile system – Arrow 3 – from Israel, reports Bloomberg, citing sources close to the Bundestag.

According to the financial news agency, the agreement was mentioned today in Berlin at the meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Bloomberg also adds that Germany chose the Israeli defense system as an alternative to THAAD, by Lockheed Martin, from the USA.

The measure is justified by Germany’s decision to increase its defenses against possible air attacks, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Measures that will be reinforced with a budget of 100 billion euros to modernize the armed forces.

“We are very interested in working with Israel which has a very effective product in the area of ​​air defense, such as the Arrow 3 system,” Scholz said at a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart.

“Israel will play a role in building Germany’s new defense force”, reinforces Yair Lapid, “mainly in the field of air defense”. Lapid emphasizes that democracies must be “willing and able” to defend themselves. “Sometimes freedom must be defended with force,” adds the Israeli ruler.

According to information provided by Bloomberg, the agreement for the purchase of the defense system, Arrow 3, could cost 2 billion euros. Scholz defended that the defense system will be “built” in a NATO and Europe context, involving countries that want to join the project and guarantee “a European air defense system developed jointly”.

Arrow 3 is currently Israel’s most advanced long-range missile defense system. The system is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles still outside the Earth’s atmosphere, eliminating projectiles and their nuclear, biological, chemical or conventional warheads closer to their launch sites.

It was developed by a joint project with the Missile Defense Organization of the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the US Missile Defense Agency.