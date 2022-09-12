Globo actor detonates Vasco’s defender after failure: ‘Player crap’ | Vasco



Juan Quintero – Reginaldo Pimenta / O Dia Agency

Juan QuinteroReginaldo Pimenta / O Dia Agency

Published 09/11/2022 19:35 | Updated 09/11/2022 19:37

Actor and passionate supporter of Vasco, Bruno Mazzeo used Instagram to show his dissatisfaction with the negative results in Serie B and the upset suffered by Grêmio this Sunday. The defeat in the South leaves Vasco with just one point ahead of fifth-placed Londrina.

Chico Anysiou’s son criticized the football manager, Carlos Brazil, for having chosen to hire coach Mauricio Souza, who ended up staying in the position for a short time after a negative sequence and pressure from the crowd. Mazzeo recalled that Mauricinho had never had an experience as a professional coach before taking on Vasco at a decisive moment in Serie B. The coach’s most relevant job was a passage through Flamengo’s youth categories. “It’s okay that the team is very weak, but let’s never forget who, at the height of the championship, made the option of hiring a coach who had never coached a professional team”, he recalled.

Bruno Mazzeo also detonated defender Quintero, who scored an own goal against Bahia and had direct participation in Grêmio’s first goal, this Sunday. The defender deflected, with his arm, a kick from João Paulo Bitello, which took Vasco’s goalkeeper out of the play and ended up in the back of the net. “I don’t have the bag for ‘macho’ anymore. He beats others, tries to impose himself by force. But he’s a shit player”, he shot.