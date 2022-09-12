Google Keep has a redesigned interface on WearOS and Android 12L systems

Set to launch on October 6th, the Pixel Watch was recently spotted on the wrist of a Google executive confirming the design and construction of the company’s first smartwatch. According to information, big tech has started updating its core native apps to provide an improved experience on WearOS. Recently, the developer released an update to Google Keep, a platform that makes it possible to take notes and lists on the cell phone or smartwatch, changing the color palette by replacing the yellow tone used on the buttons with a black and white scale, improving visual comfort during the use.

As shown in images, the company changed the format of the action buttons, enabling simplified navigation in the features most used by users, such as creating notes, lists, reminders and viewing saved texts through the integration of the wearable with the smartphone version. This improvement was also applied to Keep on Android 12L, an operating system that features a layout designed for tablets and foldable cell phones, enabling an improved experience on large screens. According to Google, in this software the application will run in two-screen mode in landscape orientation.

Although Google Keep has been the focus of the latest updates, it is expected that the developer will also release new versions for other native apps for both Android and WearOS until the announcement of the new Pixel devices.

