Google: Russia accepts Alphabet’s bankruptcy filing

According to information from the agency Reutersthis Monday (12), a Moscow court accepted the bankruptcy filing filed by the alphabet in the country. Google’s parent company filed for bankruptcy a few months ago, shortly after Russia’s war with Ukraine began.

The trouble began after the country’s authorities confiscated bank accounts from Alphabet’s offices, making it impossible for the company to make payments to employees and suppliers in the region. Thus, in May 2022, the company decided to file for bankruptcy in Russia.

“Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made the operation of our Russian office unsustainable, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and fulfilling other financial obligations,” a Google spokesperson said at the time of the report. request.

Google and Russia

According to a businessman who owns a Russian TV channel, the country’s authorities had already seized more than US$ 15 million from Google due to an access problem on YouTube. According to the agency, two other seizures were carried out in March, but the amounts were not specified.

According to the company, several employees were removed from Russia after the beginning of the war, however, some employees chose to remain in the country. Other services such as Gmail, Google Maps, Android and the Play Store will continue to be available to Russians.