Google Tensor G2: SoC has more details confirmed ahead of Pixel 7 launch

As much as Samsung and Google have not yet confirmed, sources report that the new G2 is produced using the Korean 4nm process .

According to the company, the new Tensor G2 chipset is assembled by Samsung Foundry and should have flagship performance, and all the details of the SoC will be presented on October 6th.

Google has already confirmed that the official launch of the Pixel 7 line should be held in October, and now it’s time for the search giant to reveal the obvious: Samsung is the manufacturer of the new processor of the devices.

As for the other specifications of the new processor, we should expect an eight-core chip, and it should have two high-performance, two intermediate and four more Cortex-A55 cores to guarantee good autonomy.

Tensor G2 will deliver even more useful and personalized features for photos, videos, security and speech recognition.

Finally, Google reports that the G2 will equip next year’s Pixel 7a and also the new foldable smartphone. However, these devices are still in development and do not have a release date.

Looking forward to the presentation of the Pixel 7 line? Do you believe that Tensor will be able to match Qualcomm and MediaTek’s options? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.