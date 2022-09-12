Grêmio fans cheer Renato after victory over Vasco in his debut; watch | Guild

Sunday was a special moment for the Grêmio world. Renato Portaluppi made his debut for the club of which he is the biggest idol and beat Vasco by 2-1. The 50,000 present cheered the captain after the final whistle (see the video above).

Total relief came with the final whistle, when the Grêmio fans could shout out the confirmation of the victory built in the first half. At this moment, the Grêmio members began to shout Renato’s name and a festive atmosphere broke out.

— I want to congratulate the fan here, since my arrival at the airport. They gave an incentive class, and that the group needed. Regardless of who starts the match and who enters. The important thing is to support. The fan’s goal is ours here. I said: ‘there are 50 thousand outside, the reflection of the fans is the team on the field. ” If they played together, it’s because the team was delivering – highlighted Renato.

1 of 1 Renato thanks the support of Grêmio fans at the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Renato thanks Grêmio supporters at the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

The coach and the team went to the center of the pitch to thank the second largest audience of the year for the presence and the support given. Even the most contested names, such as Thiago Santos and Diogo Barbosa, received encouragement in the match.

It was Renato’s first victory in debuts in command of Grêmio. This is the coach’s fourth spell at the Rio Grande do Sul club. It was also the first comeback for Tricolor since the beginning of Serie B. The only previous one had taken place in February, against Aimoré, in Gauchão, still with Vagner Mancini.

With the 2-1, Grêmio reached 50 points, six above Londrina, the fifth, and remained in third place. It is also one behind Bahia, the vice-leader of Serie B. Cruzeiro is the first with 62 points conquered.