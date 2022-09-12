Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo comments on limited acting in season 19

In an interview given to deadlineEllen Pompeo commented on her participation in season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy. According to the actress, her role will remain central to Shonda Rhimes’ show, but with an appearance limited to just eight episodes.

In addition, she will again be one of the executive producers and intends to evaluate a possible continuation of the series with the new names that debut in the cycle.

Recently, ABC released a teaser for Season 19 showing Meredith Gray getting new doctors at Gray Sloan. The inclusion of the protagonist will be carried out to prepare the next members of the cast for the future of the series, telling expanded stories about the characters and leaving them “fresh” to fulfill their roles well on screen.

“It’s going to be okay without me,” Pompeo said. “I will be back to Grey’s to the end and we’ll see if we can continue {…} It’s my heart and soul and I will never really leave while this show is on. The new season is going to be fun. We have that formula in there and the fans know what to expect. It will be more of what we do best: some laughs and some tears.”

So far, there are no further details on how Meredith will be approached in the new episodes. However, in a recent interview with TV Insidershowrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed that the lead “will not be in Minnesota”.

Thus, it remains to wait for the arrival of the 19th season to draw more conclusions, with the release of the first episode on October 6th.