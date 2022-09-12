High School Musical 4 will happen in an unusual way

Fans of High School Musical, prepare your heart! The long-awaited sequel to the trilogy that was a 2000s teen sensation has been confirmed. However, the film will not be released in a conventional way. High School Musical 4in fact, will only be part of the plot of High School Musical: The series.

At Disney’s special event, D23 Expo, the actors announced plans for the fourth season of the Disney+ series. At a camp in the show’s third year, the students return to school the next season, only to find that she is being used to shoot the movie High School Musical 4: The Reunion.

The characters played by Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee and others from the series’ cast will be extras in the long-awaited feature for an entire generation.

Recently, Zac Efron, who played Troy Bolton, and Vanessa Hudgenswhich was Gabriella Montez, published photos and videos in front of East High School, where the trilogy was recorded and which serves as the backdrop for the series inspired by the teenage success.

It remains to be seen if the actors were just passing through, or if they will be part of this reunion on Disney+ screens. Lucas Grabeel (Ryan) and Corbin Bleu (Chad) have already made guest appearances on the series, as versions of themselves, but it has not yet been confirmed which actors from the original trilogy will participate in the fourth season.