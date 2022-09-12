Disclosure / Disney



Starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie and Matt Cornet, “HSMTMTS” debuted in 2020 on Disney Plus streaming. The plot follows a group of drama students at East High School, where the 2006 film was filmed. They decide to make a stage play of the Disney Channel classic, High School Musical.

Over the course of three seasons, original production actors Corbin Bleu (Chad), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan) and Kaycee Stroh (Marta) made a cameo in the series.

In 2016, Disney Channel aired a special program celebrating the tenth anniversary of the feature, with the protagonists Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman.

Filming for the fourth season of HSMTMTS is scheduled to begin this year.

High School Musical reunion will take place in TV series

Franchise spin-off will address fourth film

The plot of the fourth season of “High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” will focus on the assembly of the third film’s play and the recording of a special titled “High School Musical 4: The Reunion”.

The information was confirmed at the D23 Expo event, which took place last weekend in California and on Disney Branded TV’s social networks.

