How does Nubank determine a customer’s limit?

Understand how Nubank determines each customer’s credit limit and learn how to request an increase through the application.

Nubank is a very popular digital bank in Brazil and has a large customer base that uses fintech products on a daily basis. Despite this, many people find it difficult to increase their credit card limit.

Therefore, it is important to know how Nubank establishes the credit limit for each customer.

How does Nubank establish the limit?

When the customer is approved to obtain the Nubank card, the institution makes a projection of that person’s expenses, risk analysis, customer usage profile and also checks external data such as the score (score used by Serasa that indicates the probability of someone delay payments).

All this is done in order to define a safe initial level of credit. In this way, an algorithm performs this process, analyzes all the data, and sets an initial threshold for each customer.

How to increase the Nubank limit?

Firstly, the limit increase can be done by the users of the digital bank through the application (it is not possible to increase through the service channels). But, there are some situations where the limit offered is lower than what the customer wants.

Thus, there are some things that help Nubank to better understand the profile of each user and to know if it is possible to increase the value. In this way, the bank offers 6 tips that can help increase the limit of its customers, they are:

Do not delay payment of the invoice;

Exploit well the limit granted;

Concentrate spending on the Nubank card;

Send revolving credit, that is, credit offered to credit card customers who are unable to pay the full amount of the invoice;

Pay the total amount of the invoice by the due date;

Keep income up to date in the app.

How to ask for a limit increase in the app?

It should be noted that Nubank always analyzes the database to offer proactive limit increases, however, customers can request the increase through the application, just follow the following steps:

Open the application;

Click on credit card and then on “Adjust limit”;

Select the “Request a raise” button;

Enter the desired value;

Click on the arrow to go to the next screen;

Choose the reason;

Ready!

Thus, after following these instructions, just wait for the digital bank’s response.

