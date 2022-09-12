Hugh Jackman brings us to our senses!

Second high profile film in the main competition based on a play. The Sonis part of a trilogy of plays by French playwright Florian Zeller, who still has The mother to adapt to the cinema and has already adapted The father, the very well received Oscar-winning film for Sir Anthony Hopkins. Again directing without a net, the Frenchman goes to New York to make a very American psychological drama with some landscapes and the feeling of the Big Apple. In yesterday’s press session, he was applauded and it is reasonable to believe that the conditions are met for another esteemed success.

