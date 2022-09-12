Hugh Jackman brings us to our senses!

Second high profile film in the main competition based on a play. The Sonis part of a trilogy of plays by French playwright Florian Zeller, who still has The mother to adapt to the cinema and has already adapted The father, the very well received Oscar-winning film for Sir Anthony Hopkins. Again directing without a net, the Frenchman goes to New York to make a very American psychological drama with some landscapes and the feeling of the Big Apple. In yesterday’s press session, he was applauded and it is reasonable to believe that the conditions are met for another esteemed success.

After Alzheimer’s The father, this time the theme of this family chronicle is mental health. The film tells the story of a teenager, Nicholas, a troubled boy who suffers from major depression after his parents’ divorce. After living with his mother, Nicholas tries a stint with his father, now married to Beth and a baby. Gradually, a malaise in that house reaches unbearable levels. The father begins to realize that all that behavior may be his fault and remembers the way he abandoned his son and his first wife. A guilt that also stems from the deteriorated relationship she has with her powerful father. This entire circle of characters has actors of choice, starting with Hugh Jackman, the father. An impeccable and scrupulous Hugh Jackman in a subtlety that will amaze many. The torn mother is played with remarkable flair by Laura Dern, while the stepmother is a stunning Vanessa Kirby. Then, and a lot of attention, there’s the father’s father, an Anthony Hopkins who in one scene fills the entire movie. Actor movies? Perhaps it is better to emphasize cinema of strong emotions served with a complex mixture of film language and theatrical processes. In some ways, it’s a step forward from The father.

The son, in all its expansion, is a look at paternity within the family institution and approaches the topic of adolescent suicide with magnetic discretion. An immense text, all guided with a “climatic” sophistication that forces us to enter this drama with exemplary tension. It’s really one of those cases of a film that makes us feel, even when at times it slips into a narrative of a bourgeois spectacle, almost in the way of a crisis manual of 1st World problems of rich Caucasian New Yorkers… Florian Zeller doesn’t want to make movies with too many pretensions and that’s his victory, he who in a “statement” in the festival catalog admits that this theme is very close to him.

A certain Celtic sympathy

However, the festival ends this Saturday and speculation about favorites begins. Common sense dictates that The Whaleby Darren Aronovsky may be well ahead – it was the most applauded film, gathers critical consensus, although in a poule of several critics of the magazine Ciak the most voted movie is Bones and All, by Luca Guadagnino, Warner bet with Timothée Chalament as a good cannibal… Very close is also another of the most applauded, The Spirits of Inesherinby Martin McDonagh, filmmaker who repeats here the duo of in BrugesColin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, an Irish comedy aria about two friends on an island who stop talking to each other.

This insular tale may be one of the champions of popularity but it falls short of what this playwright and director has ever done. It is a work that very softly exposes its commercial strategy: the friendliness of Celtic provincialism, the Irish violins, the accents, the pub jokes… Disney, of course, will pull the film for the season. of the awards and in Portugal there is already a confirmed premiere for the weeks close to the Oscars. McDonagh himself confessed to me that he is prepared for this season’s campaign and does not hide the desire to be on the list, despite being a fan of Andrew Dominick, the filmmaker who competes with him with blondeJoyce Carol Oates’ adaptation of the Marylin Monroe tragedy.

The greatest drama of this comedy is that it looks like a mere anecdote. An anecdote filmed with extra means (it looks like a well-heeled movie) and satisfied with the tourist sights of green Ireland. There is no shortage of witches, the fool of the land and petty animals, especially a donkey that will delight the less demanding spectators.. The Banshes of Inesherin It’s the most inflated film in Venice…

