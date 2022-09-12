Hugh Jackman receives great honor and applause for his new film

The Venice Film Festival is happening and with it many great and high-profile actors are under one roof to celebrate new Oscar-worthy films.

In view of this, many actors and directors were honored with a lot of standing ovation, including praise that went to Brendan Fraser, who received six minutes of heartwarming praise for his fantastic performance in “The Whale“.

However, Fraser was not the only one to be praised, as this also happened to the movie star, the eternal Logan, Hugh Jackman. In fact, Jackman and his co-star Laura Dern were greeted at the festival with a huge, 10-minute standing ovation.

Both actors are part of the cast of the film “The Son”, which left all the participants of the film festival with wobbly legs, staggering. That said, it is important to note that “The Son” is written and spoken by Florian Zeller. Furthermore, the film works as a prequel from its predecessor, called “The Father” and which featured Anthony Hopkins.

It must be emphasized that Hopkins won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in this film, which was impeccable and memorable. However, while he is not a major part of the plot in the new film, he does appear in a somewhat witty cameo.

“The Father” is based around Hopkins’ character Anthony. In view of this, Anthony’s son is Peter, played by Hugh Jackman, thus turning the film around him. By the way, it must be made clear that Zeller was a genius when he decided to write the two films that way. Due to this approach, the productions are interconnected, but not directly related in a sense.

With that, we’ll likely know more about Peter and Anthony’s relationship when “The Sun” hits theaters this fall. The story of “The Son” follows Peter as he accompanies his teenage son, Nicholas.

In the plot, the boy no longer wants to live with his mother, who is named Kate. So he’s staying with Peter and his new fiancée, Beth. Now, Peter must do some sort of juggling act with his new wife, as there is a new baby and their teenage son, a difficult time of coming of age.

Apparently, the good mouths say that the film is very emotional, having made the crowd gasp during one of the most emotional scenes of the production when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

Finally, it is noteworthy that, in the film, Hugh Jackman is Peter, Laura Dern is Kate, Vanessa Kirby is Beth and Zen McGrath is Nicholas. Jackman was even seen being hugged for a long ten minutes while people clapped their feet, cheering the film.