‘I trusted this person more than myself’: Anna Kendrick recalls ‘psychological abuse’ in a past relationship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: American actress Anna Cooke Kendrick has opened up about the “emotional and psychological abuse” she suffered in a past relationship. The 37-year-old Kendrick made that claim days before she was seen in theaters for her upcoming film, ‘Alice, Darling,’ in which she plays a woman in the same situation, “stuck in an emotionally abusive relationship with her. successful boyfriend”, which will be released on September 12 in the United States.

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star found herself “in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I did myself,” she told People in an interview published Wednesday.

“So when that person is telling you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you’re impossible and that all the things you think are happening aren’t happening, your life gets very messy very quickly,” Kendrick continued. refusing to name her ex-boyfriend.

Anna had a similar story to ‘Alice, Darling’ so she immediately connected with the screenplay for the film, directed by Mary Nighy and written by Alanna Francis. “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse.” Anna continued, “I think my rep sent (the script) to me because he knew what I was dealing with and he sent it. Because he said, ‘This kind of speaks to everything you’re saying to me. about.’ It felt very different that I had, frankly, seen a lot of movies about abusive or toxic relationships, and it didn’t really feel like what was happening to me.” She added: “It kind of helped me normalize and minimize what was happening to me, because I thought, ‘Well, if I was in an abusive relationship, this would be it.’ “

Anna Kendrick attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As a man she "trusted," Kendrick also struggled with dealing with trauma.

“I was in a situation where, at the end, I had the unique experience of finding out that everything I thought was happening was actually happening. So I had this kind of springboard to feel and recover that a lot of people don’t understand,” she added. Anna is still figuring out what “really happened” to her ex, as she confessed it was “the hardest task of my adult life”. She continued: “My body still believes it was my fault. .” Edgar Wright, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ben Richardson and Bill Hader are among Anna’s exes that she dated from 2020 to 2022.

In a plot summary of ‘Alice, Darling’ it says, “A young woman trapped in an abusive relationship becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends.” Anna mentioned that it was the first time she felt deeply connected to the script, adding, “Usually it’s just that I read a good script and I like the people involved, and I make the movie. And it was a really surprising moment that we found this script at that point in my life. And indeed, I remember my first Zoom meeting with Mary Nighy, the director, revealing to her what I was going through.”

“And I even told her, ‘All this has happened very recently. In fact, it happened so recently that if the movie was shooting in a month, I probably shouldn’t be doing it.’ But there were many, many months to go. So I didn’t run the risk of traumatizing myself again. But yeah, it’s certainly a unique experience,” Kendrick continued.