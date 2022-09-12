In Flamengo’s sights? Understand the situation of Pedro Raul, from Goiás, in the market

One of the great names of this edition of the Brasileirão, Pedro Raul had another good performance against the Flamengo, in Sunday’s draw. In addition to assisting Diego to open the scoring at Serrinha, he gave a lot of work to Léo Pereira and David Luiz as a man of reference. Thus, the name of the forward gained strength among Flamengo fans.

On loan to Goiás until December 2022, Pedro Raul arouses the interest of several Brazilian clubs. Evidently, Flamengo observes the performance of the second-highest scorer of Serie A, but, for now, there has been no search for the striker who belongs to Kashiwa Reysol.

At the age of 25, Pedro Raul was bought by the Japanese club in 2021, after spending time at Botafogo. Before agreeing with Goiás, the striker was still, in the second half of 2021, at Juárez, in Mexico. His contract with Kashiwa Reysol runs until 2024.

The Japanese club paid US$2 million in February 2021 for the Brazilian striker – approximately R$10.5 million.

Currently, Flamengo has five forwards in the professional squad, two of which are center forwards (Gabi and Pedro) and three wingers (Marinho, Bruno Henrique – who will only return in 2023 – and Everton Cebolinha).