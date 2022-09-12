In Renato Gaúcho’s debut, Grêmio turns on Vasco and glues to Bahia

photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Bitello and Thaciano (photo) ensured Grêmio’s comeback over Vasco at Arena, in Porto Alegre

Grêmio beat Vasco 2-1 this Sunday (11) in the return of Renato Gaúcho, at Arena do Grêmio, for the 29th round of Série B. The visitors even opened the scoring at the beginning, with Léo Matos, but Bitello and Thaciano ensured the home team’s victory.

With the result, the team reaches 50 points and beats Bahia, which has one more and occupies the vice-leadership of the competition. Vasco remains in fourth place, with 45, but sees Londrina in his wake. Jorginho also made his debut in charge of the Maltino cross this Sunday.

The two teams play next Friday (16). Vasco faces Náutico at 7:00 pm, at home, while Grêmio travels to face Novorizontino at 9:30 pm.

VASCO OPENS THE SCORE IN THE BEGINNING

Vasco entered the field more connected. At three minutes, Edimar crossed the ball on the left and, in an attempt to get it out, it was left to Léo Matos. At first, he amended a beautiful shot and opened the scoring for the visitors.

GRÊMIO ANSWERS, DRAWS AND TURN THE GAME

The Guild was not shy. Pushed by the crowd, the team went in search of the equalizing goal and was lucky to make it happen. At nine, Edilson crossed in the penalty area and the Vasco defender pushed away. Bitello was left with the leftovers and kicked weak, but a deflection in Quintero in the middle of the way betrayed the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues and the ball entered slowly in the goal.

Grêmio’s pressure continued, especially in quick ascents to the attack. In counterattack, at 19, Biel increased in speed and rolled the ball to Thaciano, who entered the penalty area alone. He hit crossed, with category, and Thiago Rodrigues couldn’t reach.

TEAMS CREATE CHANCES

In addition to the comeback, Grêmio still killed a bomb on the crossbar at 21, with Bitello. Thaciano, in the next minute, took paint off the beam.

Nenê, at 47, took a free-kick very accurately. Goalkeeper Brenno didn’t even move, but the ball decided to hit the post and go out, leading the midfielder to frustration.

SECOND TIME IS WARM

In the second stage, the bids started more truncated and with little sequence. In addition, there were a high number of fouls and yellow cards.

Vasco started to press more, while Grêmio defended to keep the result. At 27, Nenê took a corner to the head of Andrey Santos, but Brenno managed to palm it in for a corner.

GRÊMIO 2 X 1 VASCO

Guild

Brenno; Geromel, Bruno Alves, Diogo Barbosa and Edilson; Bitello (Thiago Santos), Mathias Villasanti and Jaminton Campaz (Thaciano) (Lucas Leiva); Biel, Guilherme (Lucas Silva) and Diego Souza (Elkeson). Coach: Renato Gaucho.

Vasco

Thiago Rodrigues; Juan Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar and Léo Matos (Carlos Palacios); Yuri (Juninho), Andrey Santos, Marlon Gomes (Figueiredo) and Nenê; Alex Teixeira (Bruno Tubarão) and Raniel (Fábio Gomes). Coach: Jorge.

Stadium: Arena do Gremio

Time: 16:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa-SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa-SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (FIFA-SP)

Yellow cards: Pedro Geromel (GRE), Bitello (GRE), Andrey Santos (VAS), Bruno Tubarão (VAS), Diogo Barbosa (GRE), Figueiredo (VAS)

red cards:

goals: Léo Matos (VAS), at 3′ of the 1st half (0-1); Bitello (GRE), at 9′ of the 1st half (1-1); Thaciano (GRE), at 19′ of the 1st half (2-1)