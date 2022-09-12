iPhone 13 Pro Max arrives at the best price on offer with generous cashback – Tecnoblog

If you’re looking for the best price on an iPhone 13 Pro Max, then this is your time. The 256 GB version is priced at BRL 6,753.98 with cashback on Amazon, 42% cheaper than the launch price (R$ 11,499). The model still positions itself as a great top of the line, even with the announcement of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the direct successor.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (Image: Phuc Kang Mobile/Unsplash)

It is not often that we come across such interesting discounts and values. O iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB is for R$ 7,674.98 in sight on Amazon, but if you use Zoom’s 12% cashback, the mobile is even cheaper. That is, you will end up getting back R$921 (R$6,753.98).

512GB and 1TB options are also available, but from Magalu.

It is important to note that this percentage between 10% and 12% is higher than the standard.

How to activate Zoom cashback

We have already explained how Zoom cashback works in another article published here on technoblog. Basically, what you need to do is create an account or log in (if you already have one) and access our links to the offers above. Then just complete the purchase as usual.

Now, just wait about 7 days for the cashback amount to appear in your Zoom wallet. After 35 working days after delivery of the product, you will be able to redeem the money via Pix to any bank account.

Fast Shop offers 128 GB model

iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13 and 13 Mini in alpine green color (Image: Disclosure / Apple)

Finally, at Fast Shop you can find the 128 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green. Your price is BRL 6,297.06 in cash with 6% cashback (BRL 401.94) via Zoom.

Even with a large 6.7-inch screen and high-end performance, this isn’t the best option on this list. Its storage is not much and it is more limited for professional applications. That’s because the gadget does not support ProRes in 4K.

The cheapest price is not the best we’ve seen, but it’s an alternative for those who insist on the most flashy display.

🛍 Where do you have more offers like this one?

TB findings: real curation of offers, no tail tied (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

In closing, the last tip here could only be one: if the idea of ​​finding more offers like this interests you, join the TB findings! Joining our groups at telegram and Whatsapp, you will find that there are always some smart tips on how to save money. Even if it is, for example, not subscribing to a certain service just for the discount, right?

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.