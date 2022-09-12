iPhone 14: Apple promises phone with the best battery ever | Cell

With the launch of the iPhone 14 line last week, Apple promises to offer a longer battery life than all its previous cell phones, especially in the audio and video playback functions. For the consumer to have an idea of ​​this advantage, according to the website 9to5Macnew-generation smartphones tend to survive unplugged for up to an hour longer than previous-generation devices.

Apple designed the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with a slightly thicker thickness than previous models. The new devices are 7.8mm and 7.85mm thick, respectively, versus the iPhone 13’s 7.65mm and iPhone 12’s 7.4mm. This physical change should be barely noticeable to the user, since that the design was maintained and is practically the same between the three generations mentioned above. However, the devices now have more internal space to hold a larger battery, in addition to the new camera modules.

It is also worth noting that the new iPhone 14 Plus, which has no equivalent in the previous generation, can have up to 7 hours more video playback compared to the traditional iPhone 13.

Audio reproduction, on the other hand, does not show considerable changes between the two generations, as the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max have the same expectation of 95 hours of total autonomy. The new iPhone 14 Plus tends to last up to 100 hours of audio playback.

It is worth remembering that smartphones nowadays are designed to handle video and audio playback well. It will be interesting to wait for independent reviews with mixed-use conditions, including web browsing and high-end gaming, to get a more in-depth picture of the iPhone 14’s battery capacity.

Those who have a standard iPhone 13 and choose to exchange it for the equivalent iPhone 14 should notice a greater difference in audio playback autonomy, with an increase of up to 5 hours. It should be made clear that these figures were achieved by Apple in laboratory tests under controlled conditions, and should not necessarily reflect general day-to-day usage.

The new iPhone 14 line was launched last Wednesday (7) with prices ranging from R$7,599 to R$10,499 in Brazil. The event also presented the new AirPods Pro 2022 wireless headphones (BRL 2,599), in addition to the Apple Watch 8 (BRL 5,299) and Apple Watch Ultra (BRL 10,299) smartwatches.

