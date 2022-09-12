iPhone 14 Plus has low demand and indicates a possible error in Apple’s strategy, says Kuo

The Plus model was designed to replace the Mini and become a kind of “bridge” for the Pro family. That’s because it has the large screen of the Pro Max, but its simpler specs guarantee a better “value for money” for those on a tight budget.

As the company had created great expectations when launching the iPhone 14 Plus, the pre-sale result can be considered “disappointing”, since the device apparently did not win over the public.

According to the well-known and trusted Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus had “bad” results during the pre-sale in the United States. For the analyst, the numbers of devices are even worse than those conquered by iPhone SE and iPhone 13 Mini.

For Kuo, Apple should wait a little longer before making any movement in its production chain, but the analyst believes that the company may cut production of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus if demand is low.

The analyst also says that Apple may have gone wrong in its product segmentation strategy, since the Plus model was designed to replace a problematic device and it could become a headache for the company.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models shineand the result of the first is considered “neutral” and that of the second draws attention due to the high demand.

As a result, the lead time for the Pro models has increased and there is a chance that Apple will not have enough stock to start selling the devices in physical stores on time.