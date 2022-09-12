iPhone is cheaper in Brazil? Check out more about prices

Estimated reading time: two minutes

If you are an “Apple lover” and have been dreaming of an iPhone for a while, this may be your chance to acquire the device at a more affordable price in Brazil. That’s because Apple recently launched its new cell phone, the iPhone 14. With that, the debut of the new device ends up bringing down the price of others, including the iPhone 13 models. So, to learn more about this opportunity, check it out below!

iPhone is cheaper in Brazil? Check out!

So if you’re looking to buy an Apple cell phone, this might finally be your chance. That’s because, as we explained, the arrival of the iPhone 14 promises to make the price of other devices drop a little. So, currently, it is more worthwhile to look for models between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines, since older cell phones are going out of line.

In addition, although the value is not so low, the durability of these devices, as well as the features, such as the camera, end up making the purchase worthwhile. Or rather, they deliver good value for money. Currently, an iPhone 13 mini in Brazil starts at R$4,700, while an iPhone 12 starts at R$3,900 (also in the case of the mini). The traditional iPhone 13, one of the most beloved, can be found in stores starting at R$5,500. These prices are from this Monday, August 12, on Amazon.

Finally, you can also find Apple AirPods at more affordable prices. 3rd generation AirPods, for example, start at R$1,999. While the second you can find in stores for up to R$ 1,399.

Image: Marian Weyo / shutterstock.com