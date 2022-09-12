iPhone subscription plan could arrive as early as 2022, says Mark Gurman

the journalist Mark Gurman had stated last March that the apple would be working on a subscription service for iPhones, iPads and other hardware products. As the presentation event of the iPhones 14 was predicted, many believed that we would see the presentation of this service – which did not happen.

However, in its newsletter “Power On” latest, Gurman reaffirmed that plans are still on, and that the service could be announced still in 2022or at the beginning of 2023. He said Apple didn’t announce the service at this latest event to “reduce launch day complexity” as it would be a “whole new way to buy an iPhone.”

According to rumors, the service will allow the consumer to pay a monthly fee for a device and thus have the right to exchange it periodically according to the terms of the contract. In addition, Apple would be working on a subscription “package” for multiple devices – combining them with other services such as Apple One and AppleCare+.

Apple itself already offers something similar in the United States with the iPhone Upgrade Program in partnership with Citizens Bank. By opting for the plan, users can get a new iPhone every 12 months. The differences would be the payment method and the possibility to choose other company devices, such as iPads.

This would be different from an installment program as the monthly charge would not be the price of the device divided into 12 or 24 months. Instead, it would be a monthly fee yet to be determined that depends on which device the user chooses. The company discussed allowing users of the program to swap their devices for new models when new hardware is released. Historically, it releases new versions of its flagship devices, including iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, once a year.

As we already discussed here, the service would be Apple’s “biggest boost in recurring sales”, and it would bring a lot of profits for Apple. The big question will be whether the service would be available worldwide — and not just in the US, although that is the most likely scenario. We’ll keep watching to see if, perhaps at the next event (which will possibly take place in October), we’ll see this new subscription arrive.

And you, would you subscribe to this service to change devices annually?