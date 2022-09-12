“Is there no way to exchange it for Michael?”; Nation loses patience on the web with Flamengo striker and suggests negotiation for Braz

The player has not been able to live a good moment and the fans suggested that he be involved in an exchange

In social networks, many flamenguistas showed their dissatisfaction with one of the team’s reserves, who was a starter in the match against Goiás, in which the teams drew 1 to 1. It is the forward Marinho. The player was the target of much criticism by the Nation and some even asked for the athlete to leave the Dearest.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m already tired of seeing Marinho wearing Flamengo’s shirt.. So far I haven’t said what he came for, he’s already received thousands of opportunities and can never surrender”highlighted a fan of the Carioca Rubro-Negro on the attacker.

Other Flamengo fans were more daring and suggested that Flamengo make an exchange and get rid of the player to repatriate a baby from the red-black crowd. Some fans gave the idea that the team would act to exchange Marinho for Michael.

“Is there no way to exchange Marino for Michael urgently?”. “Marinho and Mateusinho work overtime at Flamengo”. “Don’t even waste time with the Flemish marine, he’ll lend or sell this pereba…”highlighted some flamenguists asking for the departure of the experienced player who is in the reserve.

“If I get Michael back from Arabia, I would put Marinho up for sale. I don’t see Marinho at the level of Flamengo’s squad, as much as he shows willpower”concluded a fan asking for the return of the young striker.