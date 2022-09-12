Italy beats Poland to win the World title after 24 years | volleyball

Two teams with tradition, a lot of talent and with equal numbers in titles. Poland and Italy went to the Volleyball World Cup final to make history. One element, however, was paramount to this Sunday’s achievement: time. It’s been 24 years since the Italians were on the top of the podium, and they had to wait to get back to the top. With a young team, totally renewed, Italy made 3 sets to 1 – partial of 22/25, 25/21, 25/18 and 25/20, won the title and became four-time world champion. Brazil took the bronze medal.
+ Check out the complete table of the World Cup
+ Brazil beats Slovenia and takes the unprecedented bronze
Giannelli celebrates winning the world title for Italy – Photo: FIVB
The gold medal in the competition once again placed Italy in the hall of the world’s great teams. The country has not won the world title since 1998 – time that gives the exact average age of the current Italian generation: 24 years. It is a young team, totally renewed, under the command of Ferdinando De Giorgi.
Italy was absolute in the 90’s and became a reference for the sport, but experienced an impressive decline. Even with renowned players in its selection, it went through a complicated period of reformulation and failed to win relevant titles on the international scene. With the arrival of coach De Giorgi, a renewal was implemented in the Italian team and culminated in the conquest of the fourth world championship.
+ Do you want to accompany Brazil in search of the fourth championship of the Men’s Volleyball World Cup? Get Globoplay + live channels now and don’t miss a game in Brazil!
Michieletto attacks in the final of the World Cup between Italy and Poland – Photo: FIVB
It was a perfect participation by Italy in the World Cup. To reach the final, the Italians beat tough rivals and eliminated the French Olympic champions. Against Poland, who beat Brazil in the semi-final, Italy suffered a setback in the first set due to Semeniuk’s experience and Sliwka’s many resources.
But the strength of youth prevailed. Michieletto and Lavia played an impressive game, as did Giannelli. The team recovered the following divisions, turned the game around and won the fourth championship by 3 sets to 1.
World’s Greatest Champions
|Italy
|4 titles
|Poland
|3 titles
|Brazil
|3 titles
|Czech republic
|2 titles
|United States
|1 title