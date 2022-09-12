‘It’s the player of the future’

Palmeiras: Abel Ferreira praised Zé Rafael a lot after the 2-1 victory over Juventude, on Saturday (10), for the Brasileirão

After 2-1 win over Juventuslast Saturday (10), at Brazilian championshipthe technician of palm trees, Abel Ferreiradid not measure praise at the wheel Zé Rafael.

The midfielder was one of the highlights of the match, with a performance that impressed both defensively and offensively.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In the moments when he defended, shirt 8 impressed by the numerous steals of the ball, showing impeccable physical vigor.

When he went on the attack, he was decisive in the goal of the Palestinian victory, deflecting the ball with a header that hit defender Murilo and died in the back of Juventude’s goal.

After the game, Abel Ferreira joked and classified Zé Rafael as a “Robocop“, remembering the famous cyborg of the cinema, and classified the athlete as “the player of the future”.

”Zé (Rafael) is the ‘Robocop‘ from our team. It’s fantastic what he does for the team. He has suffered a lot here and the fans understand the importance he has in our squad. It’s not just for the goals, but for the energy and intensity that he puts on”, analyzed.

“He divides each ball as if it were the last. He is the player of the future. Every move for him counts as if it were a victory. This is an example for all of us,” added the Portuguese.

In the current season, the 29-year-old athlete adds 55 games for Alviverde, with 7 goals and 3 assists.

In addition to being a thief of balls, he is also impressive for his loyalty: in all, he only took 12 yellow cards so far in matches valid for the 2022 season.