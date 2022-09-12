Jennifer Lawrence Calls RHOBH’s Erika Jayne ‘Evil’ Amid ‘Boring’ Season 12

read article

For his part, the Chicago performer continued to maintain his innocence amid legal issues. However, it’s not just its ongoing legal battles that have viewers uneasy.

In a July episode, Jayne yelled at Garcelle Beauvais14-year-old Jax to “get the hell out” of her mother’s birthday party and flirted with Garcelle’s eldest son Oliver, 31. She later apologized for the incident.

The “Pretty Mess” singer told Us exclusively in May that she’s not proud of her behavior this season of Real Housewives.

“Well, look, I’ve been very open and honest. I mixed alcohol and anti-depressants, which I didn’t know would get you so drunk and stayed,” said the Bravo personality at the time. “I don’t have a problem and lesson learned and let’s move on. I mean, you’re going to see a moment where, you know, you’re probably going to be like, ‘Is that Erika?’ And the answer is yes. I mean, it was me.”

She continued: “Back then, it was really hard because there were times when I didn’t want to get out of bed — more than times, there were days and you have to do it. And let’s be honest, you know, you’re sitting at these parties and some of these women are kind of boring. So you have a drink [and then] you have another drink. And then you’re like, ‘Where am I?’ So, you know, it’s not that I was drinking a lot. It’s just that I was drinking while I was being medicated.”

ads