Jennifer Lawrence focuses the spotlight on film festival with transparent look six months after giving birth – Monet

Actress Jennifer Lawrence at the launch event for the drama Causeway (2022), at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence focused the spotlight on her visit to the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. The 32-year-old celebrity went to the event with a revealing look from the Dior brand. The artist wore the transparent look just six months after the birth of her first child, Cy Twombly.

Lawrence attended the Canadian Film Festival for the release of the drama ‘Causeway’ (2022). Produced and starring the actress, the feature directed by filmmaker Lila Neugebauer

shows Lawrence in the role of a US Army veteran struggling to get her life back together after returning from Afghanistan with a brain injury.

The film still counts in its cast with Brian Tyree Henry, a rising name in Hollywood, present in the series ‘Atlanta’ and in the blockbuster ‘Eternals’, by Marvel.

Lawrence’s six-month-old son is the fruit of her marriage to art gallery owner Cooke Maroney, with whom she exchanged rings in October 2019.

Lawrence has on her resume the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2013, won for her performance in the comedy drama ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2012). She was also nominated three other times in the best actress category – for her work in ‘Winter of the Soul’ (2010), ‘American Hustle’ (2013) and ‘Joy: The Name of Success’ (2015).