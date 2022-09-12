Jennifer Lawrence hilariously offers her advice to ‘RHOBH’ Erika Jayne: ‘She needs a publicist’

Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills super fan Jennifer Lawrence didn’t hold back when it came to his thoughts on star Erika Jaynedramatic year (along with some advice). The 32-year-old actress admitted that this “hasn’t been a great season” during an interview. Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11 – explaining what his biggest problems were with the Bravo series.

“Which has been boring – and I think Erika is evil? I would say she needs a publicist ASAP,” Jennifer shared in the video interview alongside her. Sidewalk on AppleTV+ co-star Tyree Henry, who also watches the series. Of course, Erika has had her fair share of drama on the show due to ongoing legal battles in her personal life related to a fraud lawsuit and subsequent divorce filing from Tom Girardi.

The couple was accused of embezzling $2 million in cash according to plane crash victims in 2020. Erika maintained her innocence and had claims against her dropped in 2021. During Season 11, many of the other women on the show didn’t seem to believe it. on Erika’s side of the story that she didn’t know what had happened – leading to ongoing drama in later episodes. The Georgia native’s battle with alcohol was the main storyline this year, which Lisa Rinna brought up his close friend.

Jennifer also screamed days of our lives icon for trying to “take care” of her friend Erika. “And Lisa Rinna tried to take care of her and she didn’t try to do the same. Dorinda [Medley] thing – remember when Dorinda was in Colombia?” J.Law continued like her other co-stars – evidently not real housewives spectators, with the exception of Tyree — laughed. “And Dorinda is like f—— joker makeup and Carole Radziwell was talking to her and leaving her outside!” she continued, referencing similar drama in Real New York Housewives. Tyree hilariously made it clear, however, that he didn’t want “Dorinda or Carole coming for me.”

The Oscar winner – who is also a well-known fan of Keeping up with the Kardashians (and probably now the kardashians on Hulu) — shared she thinks both Sutton Strake and Kathy Hilton need to stay on board. “I love Kathy,” Jennifer shared enthusiastically as her co-stars laughed.