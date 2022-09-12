Juventus have a goal disallowed and TV image shows referee and VAR error

Last Sunday (11), Juventus sought a draw against Salernitana, for the Italian Championship. The Turin team was losing the game 2-0 and managed to equalize in stoppage time. The result was just not better for the Bianconeri because of a move that has generated controversy.

In the 50th minute, Milik headed into the goal with a corner cross. On the way to the net, the ball passed over Bonucci, who even made the move to try to make another deflection. On the field, the bid was validated by the referee, who later expelled the attacker who scored the goal. [pelo segundo cartão amarelo] for taking off his shirt in celebration.

Off the field, however, VAR asked referee Matteo Marcenaro to go to the video to check for possible interference by Bonucci in the bid. After seeing the image, the referee annulled the goal and generated revolt from the Juventus players.

The controversy over the turnaround got even bigger after the final whistle. That’s because, “Sky Sports” released an image where you can see Candreva, from Salernitana, near the bottom line. The athlete’s position, added to the goalkeeper’s position, gave Bonucci condition.

The image has generated outrage among Juventus fans, who ask for the match to be canceled and for it to be played again, something that is not provided for in the regulations. So far, there has been no manifestation of the highest authorities of Italian football.

With the result, Juventus reached 10 points and occupies the 8th place in the Italian Championship. The Salernitana now adds up to seven and appears in 10th position.

See the Sky Sports bid and image: